Community Forum: Anchorage&#039;s Community Councils

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published August 18, 2009 at 10:11 PM AKDT

Anchorage's community councils are gearing up for fall meetings, after taking a summer break. Find out more about the role of these grass roots citizens panels, why they get the attention of the city's elected officials, and how you can get involved on Community Forum, Wednesday on KSKA.

HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalistGUESTS:

