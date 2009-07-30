Congratulations to the winners of the Eleventh Annual Young Alaskan Artist Award to soprano, Elena Bird of Kenai and soprano, Sydnee Waggoner of Anchorage. And, the Alaska Association of School Administrators has announced Jim Hendrickson is Alaska's Superintendent of the Year for 2010. Hendrickson has been Superintendent of the Bering Strait District since 2007.Well Done!

Originally named "Bravo! Brava!," we decided to rename these announcements recognizing starlets in our community to Alaskan Northern Lights.

Extraordinary people in our community are doing extraordinary things. Alaskan Northen Lights is KSKA’s way of applauding the accomplishments of Alaskans and spreading the word of their achievements with our listeners. Way to go!