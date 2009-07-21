Community Forum: Talk with KSKA

Programming on public radio is always changing. Faced with the loss of some good shows earlier this year, we took to the air in January and asked you to tell us what you want to hear on KSKA. In March, we incorporated your ideas into a new program line up. And now we're back to ask, what do you think? Do you like what you hear? How can we make KSKA even better? Join us for the next special edition of Community Forum on Wednesday at 2:00 pm when Pat Yack, Vice President of News and Public Media and Bede Trantina, KSKA's Program Director will be on the air taking your calls and listening to you. You can call, e-mail, post comments below or even “tweet” with us during the program (details below). You hear from us everyday. Wednesday we want to hear from you!LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, July 22, 2009 at 2:00 p.m. (repeats at 10:00 p.m.)PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 - 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 - 3:00pm) Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Send a “tweet” (via Twitter ) @kska anytime (tweets may be read on air)

) anytime (tweets may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

