Community Forum: Alaska Native Young Professionals

Young Alaska Natives are gaining their place in the community, with the help of leadership programs provided by organizations like the Alaska Native Professional Association. Find out more about summer internships and development opportunities for young Native professionals on the next Community Forum, Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 pm.

Download Audio (MP3) PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 - 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 - 3:00pm) Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalistGUESTS:

LIVE: Wed, July 15, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, July 15, 2009 at 10:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE: