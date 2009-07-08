Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Community Forum: Alaska&#039;s Treasures

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published July 8, 2009 at 12:06 PM AKDT
Gold Rush Centennial Photographs 1893 - 1916, Skagway, Alaska. Photo from Alaska State Library, History Collections.About a thousand important historical archives are estimated to be held by museums, libraries and tribal organizations. The Archives Rescue Corps wants to locate and document these historical treasures, and you can help. Find out how on the next Community Forum this afternoon at 2:00 pm.

HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalistGUESTS:

LIVE: Wed, June 17, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, June 17, 2009 at 10:00 p.m.

