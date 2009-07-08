Community Forum: Alaska's Treasures
Gold Rush Centennial Photographs 1893 - 1916, Skagway, Alaska. Photo from Alaska State Library, History Collections.About a thousand important historical archives are estimated to be held by museums, libraries and tribal organizations. The Archives Rescue Corps wants to locate and document these historical treasures, and you can help. Find out how on the next Community Forum this afternoon at 2:00 pm.
- Archives Rescue Corps
- Alaska State Library & Alaska Historical Collections
- Alaska State Museums
- Alaska State Archives
- Alaska Historical Society
- Rasmuson Library, University of Alaska Fairbanks
- Museums Alaska
- Tuzzy Consortium Library, Barrow
- UAA/APU Consortium Library
Download Audio (MP3) PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 - 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalistGUESTS:
- Frances Field, historian and archivist, Archive Rescue Corps
- Glenn Cook, state division of museums, archives and libraries
LIVE: Wed, June 17, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, June 17, 2009 at 10:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Community Forum updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast