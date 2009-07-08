Gold Rush Centennial Photographs 1893 - 1916, Skagway, Alaska. Photo from Alaska State Library, History Collections.About a thousand important historical archives are estimated to be held by museums, libraries and tribal organizations. The Archives Rescue Corps wants to locate and document these historical treasures, and you can help. Find out how on the next Community Forum this afternoon at 2:00 pm.

HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalist

Frances Field, historian and archivist, Archive Rescue Corps

Glenn Cook, state division of museums, archives and libraries

