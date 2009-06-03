Bravo! Brava!: Major Roger LaBlanc

An Alaska Air National Guardsmen, Major Roger LaBlanc was named the 2009 Alaska Distinguished Principal by the Alaska Association of Elementary School Principals.Chosen for his outstanding leadership and commitment to improving the opportunities for students, teachers and the community as a whole, LaBlanc is the principal at Fairview Elementary School.Major Roger LeBlanc will receive his award at the 2009 National Distinguished Principal program to be held this fall in Washington D.C.Congrats Major LeBlanc!