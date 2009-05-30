Bravo! Brava!: Military Order of the Purple Heart

Today KSKA recognizes the Military Order of the Purple Heart, launching an extraordinary expedition today (Saturday) by America's heroes to successfully summit Mt. Denali, after more than a year of intensive preparations.

You heard the team leader of Operation Denali , Lieutenant Colonel Marc Hoffmeister on KSKA back in 2007. In between tours, Lieutenant Hoffmeister moderated a panel of soldiers discussing their Iraq War experiences. AWAC Presents: Alaskans on the Ground, Experiences in Iraq has been archived on our website and is available for download at anytime.