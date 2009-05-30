Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Bravo! Brava!: Military Order of the Purple Heart

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 30, 2009 at 8:00 AM AKDT
bravobrava3

Today KSKA recognizes the Military Order of the Purple Heart, launching an extraordinary expedition today (Saturday) by America's heroes to successfully summit Mt. Denali, after more than a year of intensive preparations.

You heard the team leader of Operation Denali , Lieutenant Colonel Marc Hoffmeister on KSKA back in 2007. In between tours, Lieutenant Hoffmeister moderated a panel of soldiers discussing their Iraq War experiences. AWAC Presents: Alaskans on the Ground, Experiences in Iraq has been archived on our website and is available for download at anytime.
Kristin Spack
