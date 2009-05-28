Bravo! Brava! on KSKA

Congratulations to six Anchorage School district students that earned National Merit Scholarships. They are:

Molly Biegel and Carly Bond of South High School

and of South High School David Mills and Stacy Wheeler from West High School

and from West High School Esther Kennedy and Miles Veater of Service High School

Extraordinary people in our community are doing extraordinary things. Brava! Bravo! is KSKA's way of applauding the accomplishments of Alaskans and spreading the word of their achievements with our listeners. Way to go!