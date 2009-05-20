Community Forum: New Matanuska Susitna Borough Zoning Code
Alaska turns a nifty - fifty this year, and so does the Matanuska Susitna Borough's zoning code. Borough officials say it's time for a re-write, and they want the public to get involved. Join us on the next Community Forum to discuss how you can help to create user friendly and flexible land use guidelines for the fast growing Valley.
- MSB Planning Department
- MSB Planning Dept: Zoning Code Update
- Zoning Code Update: Documents Available for Public Review
- Zoning Code Update: Growth and Change Survey
Download Audio (MP3) PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 - 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalistGUESTS:
- Loren Kruer,Planning Department, Mat Su Borough
LIVE: Wed, May 20, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, May 20, 2009 at 10:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Community Forum updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast