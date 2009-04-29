Community Forum: State Crime Lab

State budget restrictions have put construction of a new state crime laboratory on hold. But advocates say the old lab is inefficient and overwhelmed with a backload of cases, and that a new lab could be an effective tool in solving violent crimes. Join us for a discussion of how the lab works, its' role in decreasing crime, and forensic evidence on this week's Community Forum. Tom Livingston of Livingston Slone Architecture, who recently completed the design of the new lab joins host Ellen Lockyer, along with Karen Foster from Alaska Citizens For Justice.

HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalist

Karen Foster, Alaska Citizens For Justice

Tom Livingston, Livingston Slone Architecture, who recently completed the design of the new lab

