Community Forum: Anchorage Runoff Election
Anchorage voters face a showdown for mayor on May 5. Both former city assemblyman Dan Sullivan and former state representative Eric Croft want the job. We've invited both candidates to join us on today's community forum to answer your questions about taxes, the budget and what's next for our city. Eric Croft will be here in person, and Dan Sullivan promises to call in.
- RUNNING: Eric Croft
- RUNNING: Dan Sullivan
UPDATE: 10:30 am Initially unavailable to be on today's edition of Community Forum, Dan Sullivan has agreed to call-in and join Eric Croft on the show by telephone.
HOST: Ellen Lockyer, independent journalistGUESTS:
- Eric Croft, former state representative, Anchorage mayoral candidate in runoff election on May 5th
- Dan Sullivan, former city assemblyman, Anchorage mayoral candidate in runoff election on May 5th
