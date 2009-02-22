The Twilight Show: Feb 21, 2009

Here's the music playlist from the February 21, 2009 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Kenny NealBleeding HeartLet Life FlowBlind PigKenny NealLouisianna StewLet Life FlowBlind PigKenny NealStarlight DiamondLet Life FlowBlind PigWillie "Big Eyes " SmithWhen I leftBorn In ArkansasBig EyeWillie "Big Eyes " SmithRub My BackBorn In ArkansasBig EyeBobby JonesShe's The OneComin' Back HardDelta GrooveBobby JonesTired Of Your JiveComin' Back HardDelta GrooveBB KingHow Many More YearsOne Kind FavorGeffonBB KingWaiting For Your CallOne Kind FavorGeffonAlberta AdamsHello Little BoyDetroit Is my HomeEastlawn Alberta AdamsWet ClothesDetroit Is my HomeEastlawn Pinetop PerkinsLook On Yonders WallPinetop Perkins And FriendsTelarcPinetop PerkinsAnna LeePinetop Perkins And FriendsTelarc Pinetop PerkinsTake It Easy BabyPinetop Perkins And FriendsTelarc