Community Forum: 2009 Alaska Teacher of the Year
Colony High School math teacher, Robert Williams kicks off his tenure as 2009 Alaska Teacher of the Year. Today Mr. Williams joins host Nellie Moore on Community Forum call-in to discuss the Teacher of the Year program, and innovative techniques Williams uses to reach his students.
- Alaska Math Consortium
- National Council of Teachers of Mathematics
- Council of Chief State School Officers: National Teacher of the Year Program
HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUESTS:
- Robert Williams, math teacher, Colony High School
