Community Forum: 2009 Alaska Teacher of the Year

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published February 11, 2009 at 12:49 PM AKST
akstoy20092

Colony High School math teacher, Robert Williams kicks off his tenure as 2009 Alaska Teacher of the Year. Today Mr. Williams joins host Nellie Moore on Community Forum call-in to discuss the Teacher of the Year program, and innovative techniques Williams uses to reach his students.

Download Audio (MP3)

PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 - 3:00pm)
  • Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUESTS:

  • Robert Williams, math teacher, Colony High School

LIVE: Wed, February 11, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT: Wed, February 11, 2009 at 7:00 p.m.SUBSCRIBE:

  • Get Community Forum updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast
Kristin Spack
