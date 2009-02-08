Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Twilight Show: Feb 7, 2009

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published February 8, 2009 at 1:00 AM AKST

Here's the music playlist from the February 7, 2009 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

  • Artist Name
  • Song Title
  • Album Title
  • Label

Bobby JonesThree Handed WomanComin' Back HardDelta GrooveBobby JonesShe's The OneComin' Back HardDelta GrooveBobby JonesTired Of Your JiveComin' Back HardDelta GrooveBB KingThe World Gone WrongOne Kind FavorGeffonBB KingGet These Blues Off MeOne Kind FavorGeffonJoe Louis WalkerIt's A ShameWitness To The BluesStony PlainJoe Louis WalkerHustlin'Witness To The BluesStony PlainElmore James Jr.See See RiderDaddy Gave Me The BluesJSPElmore James Jr.Steppin' With ElmoDaddy Gave Me The BluesJSPTaj MahalHello JosephineMaestroHeads UpTaj MahalSratch My BackMaestroHeads UpKenny NealLouisianna StewLet Life FlowBlind PigKenny NealStarlight DiamondLet Life FlowBlind Pig
