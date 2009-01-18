The Twilight Show: Jan. 17, 2009
Here's the music playlist from the January 17, 2009 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
- Artist Name
- Song Title
- Album Title
- Label
James Cotton
High Compression
High Compression
Alligator
James Cotton
Superharp
High Compression
Alligator
James Cotton
Easy Loving
High Compression
Alligator
James Cotton
23 Hours Too LOng
High Compression
Alligator
KoKo Taylor
Piece Of Man
Old School
Alligator
KoKo Taylor
You Aint Worth A Good Woman
Old School
Alligator
Pinetop Perkins
Hoochie Coochie Man
Pinetop Perkins And Friends
Telarc
Pinetop Perkins
Bad Luck Baby
Pinetop Perkins And Friends
Telarc
Magic Slim And The Teardrops
Loving You Is The Best Thing That Happened To Me
Midnight Blues
Blind Pig
Magic Slim And The Teardrops
Let Me Love You
Midnight Blues
Blind Pig
Buddy Guy
Who's Gonna Fill Those Shoes
Skin Deep
Silvertone
Buddy Guy
Lyin' Like A Dog
Skin Deep
Silvertone