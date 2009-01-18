The Twilight Show: Jan. 17, 2009

Here's the music playlist from the January 17, 2009 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:





Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

James Cotton

High Compression

High Compression

Alligator

James Cotton

Superharp

High Compression

Alligator

James Cotton

Easy Loving

High Compression

Alligator

James Cotton

23 Hours Too LOng

High Compression

Alligator

KoKo Taylor

Piece Of Man

Old School

Alligator

KoKo Taylor

You Aint Worth A Good Woman

Old School

Alligator

Pinetop Perkins

Hoochie Coochie Man

Pinetop Perkins And Friends

Telarc

Pinetop Perkins

Bad Luck Baby

Pinetop Perkins And Friends

Telarc

Magic Slim And The Teardrops

Loving You Is The Best Thing That Happened To Me

Midnight Blues

Blind Pig

Magic Slim And The Teardrops

Let Me Love You

Midnight Blues

Blind Pig

Buddy Guy

Who's Gonna Fill Those Shoes

Skin Deep

Silvertone

Buddy Guy

Lyin' Like A Dog

Skin Deep

Silvertone

