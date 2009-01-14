Community Forum: Winter blues busters

Winter is the most introverted time of year. The long cold and dark days of winter can sometimes wear us down, turn us inward and cast a shadow over even the sunniest of dispositions. Join Community Forum host Nellie Moore and her guest Dr. Al Collins to learn some creative ways to enjoy our long Alaska winters.

Download Audio (MP3) HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUESTS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, January 14, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, January 14, 2009 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to communityforum kska org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to communityforum kska org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: