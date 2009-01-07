Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Community Forum: Mayor Matt Claman

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published January 7, 2009 at 3:52 PM AKST

Now that Mark Begich has moved on to the U.S. Senate, Former Assembly chair Matt Claman has been sworn in as acting mayor of the Municipality of Anchorage. Find out what his goals are during this week's Community Forum with host, Nellie Moore.Download Audio (MP3) HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUESTS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, January 7, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, January 7, 2009 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
  • Send e-mail to communityforum kska org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

