The Twilight Show: Dec. 6, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the December 6, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

John Lee Hooker JRStressed OutAll Odds Against MeSteppin' Stone John Lee Hooker JROld SchoolAll Odds Against MeSteppin' StoneJohn Lee Hooker JROne Eye OpenAll Odds Against MeSteppin' Stone Travis HaddixYou Kind Of FoolDaylight At MidnightEarwigTravis HaddixBackward BabyDaylight At MidnightEarwigBuddy GuyBest Damm FoolSkin DeepSilvertoneBuddy GuyHammer And A NailSkin DeepSilvertone Lil Dave ThompsonA Woman Like YouDeep In The NightElectro - FiLil Dave ThompsonI Need Your LoveDeep In The NightElectro - Fi Taj MahalScratch My BackMaestroHeads Up Taj MahalDiddy Wah DiddyMaestroHeads Up Alberta AdamsDetroit Is My HomeDetroit Is my HomeEastlawn Alberta AdamsStruttin; My StuffDetroit Is my HomeEastlawnAlberta AdamsWet ClothesDetroit Is my HomeEastlawn