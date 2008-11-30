The Twilight Show: Nov. 29, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the November 29, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Mitch Kashmar I Got No ReasonLive At LabattDelta GrooveMitch Kashmar Dirty DealLive At LabattDelta GrooveMitch KashmarWhiskey Drinkin' WomanLive At LabattDelta GrooveMitch KashmarEvil Man BluesLive At LabattDelta GrooveMitch KashmarSong For My FatherLive At LabattDelta GrooveMitch KashmarSugar SweetLive At LabattDelta GrooveMitch KashmarYou're the OneLive At LabattDelta GrooveMitch Kashmar Lollipop MamaLive At LabattDelta GrooveMitch Kashmar Wake Up & WorryLive At LabattDelta Groove