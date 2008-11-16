The Twilight Show: Nov. 15, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the November 15, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Taj MahalTV MamaMaestroHeads UpTaj MahalI Can Make You HappyMaestroHeads UpTaj MahalDiddy Wah DiddyMaestroHeads UpArthur AlexanderSally Sue BrownLonely Just Like MeHacktoneArthur AlexanderMr JohnLonely Just Like MeHacktoneJohnny RawlsRed CadillacRed CadillacCatfoodJohnny RawlsI Want To Thank YouRed CadillacCatfoodKenny NealLet Life FlowLet Life FlowBlind PigKenny NealYou've Got To Hurt Before You HealLet Life FlowBlind PigBB KingI Get So WearyOne Kind FavorGeffen BB KingHow Many More YearsOne Kind FavorGeffenElmore James JrSee See RiderDaddy Gave Me The BluesJSPElmore James JrMean Little LindaDaddy Gave Me The BluesJSPElmore James JrGoing Back HomeDaddy Gave Me The BluesJSP