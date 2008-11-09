Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Twilight Show: Nov. 8, 2008

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published November 9, 2008 at 1:00 AM AKST

Here's the music playlist from the November 8, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

  • Artist Name
  • Song Title
  • Album Title
  • Label

Root Doctor Hip Hug HerLive At The Cadillac ClubBig O RecordsRoot Doctor Walkin' Out On YouLive At The Cadillac ClubBig O RecordsRoot Doctor Keep Our Business Off The StreetsLive At The Cadillac ClubBig O RecordsRoot Doctor Love BonesLive At The Cadillac ClubBig O RecordsRoot Doctor Rainy Night In GeorgiaLive At The Cadillac ClubBig O RecordsRoot Doctor It's Too Late To Try To Do RightLive At The Cadillac ClubBig O RecordsRoot Doctor Been A Long Time ComingLive At The Cadillac ClubBig O RecordsRoot Doctor Foolish PrideLive At The Cadillac ClubBig O RecordsRoot Doctor Reconsider BabyLive At The Cadillac ClubBig O RecordsRoot Doctor The Turning PointLive At The Cadillac ClubBig O Records
News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack