The Twilight Show: Nov. 1, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the November 1, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Eric BibbNew Beale Street BluesGet On BoardTelarcEric BibbGet On BoardGet On BoardTelarcEric BibbIf Our Hearts Aint In ItGet On BoardTelarc Ruthie FosterUp Above My HeadThe Phenomenal Ruthie FosterBlue CornRuthie FosterHeal YourselfThe Phenomenal Ruthie FosterBlue CornFreddie HughesI Know It's Hard But It's FairI Know It's Hard But It's FairBlues ExpressFreddie HughesI Know I Need SomeoneI Know It's Hard But It's FairBlues ExpressTravis HaddixNine BehindDaylight At MidnightEarwigTravis HaddixBackward BabyDaylight At MidnightEarwigEarl Gaines24 Hours A DayNothing But The BluesEkcoEarl GainesYou Beter Know Your Hole From MineNothing But The BluesEkcoPoonannyLet It RollBrand New CadillacWaldoxyPoonannyLast Three DollarsBrand New CadillacWaldoxy