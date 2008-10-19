The Twilight Show: Oct. 18, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the October 18, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Pinetop PerkinsPinetop Perkins And FriendsSweet Home ChicagoTelarcPinetop PerkinsPinetop Perkins And FriendsDown In MississippiTelarcAlberta AdamsHello Little BoyDetroit Is My HomeEastlawnAlberta AdamsWet ClothesDetroit Is My HomeEastlawnFreddie HughesI Know It's Hard But It's FairI Know It's Hard But It's FairBlues ExpressFreddie HughesI Know I Need SomeoneI Know It's Hard But It's FairBlues ExpressSonny RhodesHoney Do WomanA Good Day To Play The BluesStony PlainSonny RhodesShe's Not Happy Unless She's SadA Good Day To Play The BluesStony PlainBuddy GuyShow Me The MoneySkin DeepSilvertoneBuddy GuyWho's Gonna Fill Those ShoesSkin DeepSilvertoneTaj MahalDiddy Wah DiddyMaestroHeads UpTaj MahalScratch My BackMaestroHeads Up