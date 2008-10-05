Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Twilight Show: Oct. 4, 2008

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published October 5, 2008 at 12:00 AM AKDT

Here's the music playlist from the October 4, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:


  • Artist Name

  • Song Title

  • Album Title

  • Label

Magic Slim And The Teardrops
Let me Love You
Midnight Blues
Blind Pig

Magic Slim And The Teardrops
Cryin' Won't Let You Stay
Midnight Blues
Blind Pig

Magic Slim And The Teardrops
Give Me Back My Wig
Midnight Blues
Blind Pig

Lil' Ed And The Blues Imperials
Hold That Train
Full Tilt
Alligator

Lil' Ed And The Blues Imperials
Check My Babys Oil
Full Tilt
Alligator

Elmore James Jr
Don't Get Mad
Daddy Gave Me The Blues
JSP

Elmore James Jr
See See Rider
Daddy Gave Me The Blues
JSP

Pinetop Perkins
Pinetop Perkins And Friends
Anna Lee
Telarc

Pinetop Perkins
Pinetop Perkins And Friends
Look On Yonders Wall
Telarc

Alberta Adams
Hello Little Boy
Detroit Is My Home
Eastlawn

Alberta Adams
Wet Clothes
Detroit Is My Home
Eastlawn

Travis Haddix
Nine Behind
Daylight At Midnight
Earwig

Travis Haddix
Backward Baby
Daylight At Midnight
Earwig

Travis Haddix
Way Back In the Country
Daylight At Midnight
Earwig
