The Twilight Show: Oct. 4, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the October 4, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Magic Slim And The Teardrops

Let me Love You

Midnight Blues

Blind Pig

Magic Slim And The Teardrops

Cryin' Won't Let You Stay

Midnight Blues

Blind Pig

Magic Slim And The Teardrops

Give Me Back My Wig

Midnight Blues

Blind Pig

Lil' Ed And The Blues Imperials

Hold That Train

Full Tilt

Alligator

Lil' Ed And The Blues Imperials

Check My Babys Oil

Full Tilt

Alligator

Elmore James Jr

Don't Get Mad

Daddy Gave Me The Blues

JSP

Elmore James Jr

See See Rider

Daddy Gave Me The Blues

JSP

Pinetop Perkins

Pinetop Perkins And Friends

Anna Lee

Telarc

Pinetop Perkins

Pinetop Perkins And Friends

Look On Yonders Wall

Telarc

Alberta Adams

Hello Little Boy

Detroit Is My Home

Eastlawn

Alberta Adams

Wet Clothes

Detroit Is My Home

Eastlawn

Travis Haddix

Nine Behind

Daylight At Midnight

Earwig

Travis Haddix

Backward Baby

Daylight At Midnight

Earwig

Travis Haddix

Way Back In the Country

Daylight At Midnight

Earwig

