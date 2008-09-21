The Twilight Show: Sept. 20, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the September 20, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

William Clarke Blowin' like HellLive in GermanyWatchdogWilliam Clarke She's DynamiteLive in GermanyWatchdogWilliam Clarke Lookin' to the FutureLive in GermanyWatchdogWilliam Clarke I Cried all Last NightLive in GermanyWatchdogWilliam Clarke All Night LongLive in GermanyWatchdogWilliam Clarke Iodine in My CoffeeLive in GermanyWatchdogWilliam Clarke Educated FoolLive in GermanyWatchdogWilliam Clarke Been Around the WorldLive in GermanyWatchdogWilliam Clarke One Room Country ShackLive in GermanyWatchdogWilliam Clarke Lollipop MamaLive in GermanyWatchdog