Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Twilight Show: August 23, 2008

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published August 24, 2008 at 12:00 AM AKDT

Here's the music playlist from the August 23, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

  • Artist Name
  • Song Title
  • Album Title
  • Label

Michael Burkes Love DiseaseIron ManAlligatorMichael Burkes Strange FeelingIron ManAlligatorMichael Burkes No More CryingIron ManAlligatorSmokin' Joe Kubek & Bnois KingDon't Lose My NumberBlood BrothersAlligatorSmokin' Joe Kubek & Bnois KingThat Ring Don't Mean No ThingBlood BrothersAlligatorKo Ko Taylor Piece Of ManOld SchoolAlligatorKo Ko Taylor Gonna Buy Me A MuleOld SchoolAlligatorLurrie Bell Earthquake And HurricaneLet's Talk About LoveAria B.GLurrie Bell Turn To MeLet's Talk About LoveAria B.GMagic Slim How Many More YearsThe EssentialBlind PigMagic SlimPlaying With My MindThe EssentialBlind PigEddie Clearwater Trouble , TroubleWest Side StrutAlligatorEddie Clearwater A Good Leavin AloneWest Side StrutAlligator
News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack