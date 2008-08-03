Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Twilight Show: August 2, 2008

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published August 3, 2008 at 12:00 AM AKDT

Here’s the music playlist from the August 2, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

  • Artist Name
  • Song Title
  • Album Title
  • Label

Buddy GuyShow Me The MoneySkin DeepSilvertoneBuddy GuyHammer And A NailSkin DeepSilvertone Buddy GuyBest Damm FoolSkin DeepSilvertoneMichael BurksNo More CryingIron ManAlligatorMichael BurksAshesIn My AshtrayIron ManAlligatorJackie Payne, Steve EdmonsonOvernight SensationOvernight SensationDelta GrooveJackie Payne, Steve EdmonsonI Got A Mind To Go To ChicagoOvernight SensationDelta GroovePinetop PerkinsPinetop Perkins And FriendsSweet Home ChicagoTelarcPinetop PerkinsPinetop Perkins And FriendsAnna LeeTelarcElmore James JrGoing Back HomeDaddy Gave Me The BluesJSPElmore James JrDon't Get MadDaddy Gave Me The BluesJSPTomcat CourtneyShake It Up BabyDownsville BluesBlue WitchTomcat CourtneyI'm So GladDownsville BluesBlue WitchTomcat CourtneyI WonderDownsville BluesBlue Witch
News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack