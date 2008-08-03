The Twilight Show: August 2, 2008

Here’s the music playlist from the August 2, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Buddy GuyShow Me The MoneySkin DeepSilvertoneBuddy GuyHammer And A NailSkin DeepSilvertone Buddy GuyBest Damm FoolSkin DeepSilvertoneMichael BurksNo More CryingIron ManAlligatorMichael BurksAshesIn My AshtrayIron ManAlligatorJackie Payne, Steve EdmonsonOvernight SensationOvernight SensationDelta GrooveJackie Payne, Steve EdmonsonI Got A Mind To Go To ChicagoOvernight SensationDelta GroovePinetop PerkinsPinetop Perkins And FriendsSweet Home ChicagoTelarcPinetop PerkinsPinetop Perkins And FriendsAnna LeeTelarcElmore James JrGoing Back HomeDaddy Gave Me The BluesJSPElmore James JrDon't Get MadDaddy Gave Me The BluesJSPTomcat CourtneyShake It Up BabyDownsville BluesBlue WitchTomcat CourtneyI'm So GladDownsville BluesBlue WitchTomcat CourtneyI WonderDownsville BluesBlue Witch