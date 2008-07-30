Community Forum: Blogs

The Internet has forever changed the way we communicate. Besides being a handy research tool, the Internet delivers fast and efficient global communications. It's even changed the way journalists deliver breaking news. Web logs -- blogs -- are a tool of choice to present opinions to the world. Nellie Moore talks with progressive blogger, Philip Munger and KSKA's own John Proffitt as they talk about blogs, how they're affecting politics and society and how you can get started blogging, too.

HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalist

Philip Munger , composer and blogger, Progressive Alaska

, composer and blogger, Progressive Alaska John Proffitt , blogger, Gravity Medium (and webmaster for KSKA Public Radio)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, July 30, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, July 30, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.

The Internet has forever changed the way we communicate. Besides being a handy research tool, the Internet delivers fast and efficient global communications. It's even changed the way journalists deliver breaking news. Web logs -- blogs -- are a tool of choice to present opinions to the world. Nellie Moore talks with progressive blogger, Philip Munger and KSKA's own John Proffitt as they talk about blogs, how they're affecting politics and society and how you can get started blogging, too.

Progressive Alaska (Philip Munger's blog)

Gravity Medium (John Proffitt's blog)

WordPress.com (free blogging service)

Blogger.com (free blogging service)

Net neutrality (at Wikipedia)

Tumblr (free microblogging service)

Twitter (free microblogging / social networking service)

What Do I Know? (Alaska blog)

winstonsmom.blogspot.com (Margaret's knitting blog)

nocatsallowed.blogspot.com (Bill Hess' blog)

An Alaskan Abroad (Robert Dillon's Alaska news and oil industry blog)

Firedoglake (national political blog)

Alaska Rants (partial list of bloggers in Alaska)

Alaska Real

Celtic Diva's Blue Oasis

alaskareport.com (Dennis Zaki's news/blog site)

The ANC Podcast (shared with us by twitter.com/roblef)

Alaska HDTV (video podcast based in Anchorage)

Philip Munger, composer and blogger, Progressive Alaska

John Proffitt, blogger, Gravity Medium (and webmaster for KSKA Public Radio)

Path: