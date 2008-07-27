The Twilight Show: July 26, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the July 26, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

David RalstonJump TonightI've Been WaitingDRI RecordsDavid Ralston I Love Someone More Then I Love MeI've Been WaitingDRI RecordsDavid RalstonShould I Stay Or Should I GoI've Been WaitingDRI RecordsTeresa JamesI Know Handsome When I See ItThe Bottom LineNew LightTeresa JamesI Do My Drinking On The WeekendThe Bottom LineNew LightL.A. Blues AllianceWhat A LifeWhat A LifeBABYREE RecordsL.A Blues AllianceBaby DollBABYREE RecordsDuke RobillardYou're Killing Me BabyWorld Full Of BluesStony PlainDuke RobillardTreat Me So LowdownWorld Full Of BluesStony PlainOmar Kent Dykes & Jimmy VaughanJimmy Reed HighwayOn The Jimmy Reed HighwayRuffOmar Kent Dykes & Jimmy VaughanBig Boss ManOn The Jimmy Reed HighwayRuffDarrell NulischShe's My BabyGoin' Back To DallasSevernDarrell NulischToo MuchGoin' Back To DallasSevernDarrell NulischGoin' Back To DallasGoin' Back To DallasSevern