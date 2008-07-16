Backbone III advertisement encouraging Alaskans to oppose a natural gas pipeline built by TransCanada. Click image to view full page ad (PDF). Alaska residents must wait until next week to see if the State House will give Canadian energy firm, TransCanada, the natural gas pipeline license supported by Governor Sarah Palin. House Bill 3001 will then face a 12-member Senate supercommittee, before moving to the full Senate floor for a vote. Now, a group of prominent Alaskans is calling on legislators to vote "no," and support an all-Alaska route instead. For the past several days, the group, Backbone III, has circulated a proposed newspaper ad that caused an uproar over its wording. KSKA takes a closer look at the Backbone III position during this week's Community Forum. Host Nellie Moore welcomes Backbone III spokesman, Malcolm Roberts, pundit Larry Persily and Merrick Pierce who serves on the Alaska Gasline Port Authority (not representing them in this discussion).HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUESTS:

Malcom Robert , spokesman, Backbone III

, spokesman, Backbone III Larry Persily , former writer for the Anchorage Daily News / independent pundit

, former writer for the Anchorage Daily News / independent pundit Merrick Pierce, Fairbanks business owner, serves on the board of the Alaska Gaseline Port Authority

LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, July 16, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, July 16, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE:

Get Community Forum updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast

Download Audio