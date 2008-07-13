The Twilight Show: July 12, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the July 12, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Tab BenoitNight TrainNight Train to NashvilleTelarc RecordsTab BenoitSolid Simple ThingsNight Train to NashvilleTelarc RecordsTab BenoitDarknessNight Train to NashvilleTelarc RecordsTab BenoitToo Sweet For MeNight Train to NashvilleTelarc RecordsTab BenoitMoon Comin' Over the HillNight Train to NashvilleTelarc RecordsTab BenoitLost In Your Lovin'Night Train to NashvilleTelarc RecordsTab BenoitRendezvous With The BluesNight Train to NashvilleTelarc RecordsTab BenoitFever for the BayouNight Train to NashvilleTelarc RecordsTab BenoitNew Orleans LadiesNight Train to NashvilleTelarc RecordsTab BenoitMuddy Bottom BluesNight Train to NashvilleTelarc RecordsTab BenoitStackolinaNight Train to NashvilleTelarc Records