Community Forum: Bears, Be Aware

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published July 9, 2008 at 11:22 AM AKDT

Bears and people continue to be a volatile mix in Southcentral Alaska. While they may not be as ever present as moose or eagles, Alaskans continue to cross paths with bears and the results are not pretty. Bear biologist, Rick Sinnott joins host Nellie Moore to discuss bears in Alaska and what you should do if you ever encounter one.

HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUESTS:

  • Rick Sinnott, bear biologist

LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, July 9, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, June 25, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
  • Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

