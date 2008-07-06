The Twilight Show: July 5, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the July 5, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Danny BrooksAin't That The TruthNo Easy Way OutRockin CamelDanny BrooksNo Easy Way OutNo Easy Way OutRockin Camel Danny BrooksBama BoundNo Easy Way OutRockin CamelBonnie BramlettStrongest WeaknessBeautifulRockin CamelBonnie BramlettShake Something LooseBeautifulRockin CamelZZ Hill JRLean On MeGoing to MississippiDelta RootsZZ Hill JRCaught In The TrapGoing to MississippiDelta RootsSterling HarrisonA Nickle And A NailSouth Of the Snooty FoxHacktoneSterling HarrisonThere's A Rat Loose In My HouseSouth Of the Snooty FoxHacktoneFreddie HughesI Know It's Hard But It's FairI Know It's Hard But It's FairBlues ExpressFreddie HughesI Know I Need SomeineI Know It's Hard But It's FairBlues ExpressJackie Payne Steve EdmonsonCan I Hit It AgainOvernight SensationDelta GrooveJackie Payne Steve EdmonsonMidnight FriendOvernight SensationDelta GrooveJackie Payne Steve EdmonsonOvernight SensationOvernight SensationDelta Groove