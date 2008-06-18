Community Forum: Why stop Pebble Mine?
You've seen the bumper stickers and the countless television ads, but why is it that so many Alaskans want to "Stop Pebble Mine?" Today on Community Forum, Dr. Bruce Switzer of the Renewable Resources Coalition of Alaska(RRC) explains why his group insisted the Clean Water Initiatives appear on the August ballot. Determined to save Alaska's wild salmon and clean water, learn why the RRC believes Pebble Mine will put these valuable resources at risk.
- Community Forum: Pebble Mine project in Alaska
- Community Forum: Clean Water Initiative revisited
- Community Forum: Red Dog Mine operators review Clean Water Initiatives
HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUESTS:
- Dr. Bruce Switzer, senior technical adviser, Renewable Resources Coalition
LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, June 18, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, June 18, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Community Forum updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast