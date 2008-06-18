Community Forum: Why stop Pebble Mine?

You've seen the bumper stickers and the countless television ads, but why is it that so many Alaskans want to "Stop Pebble Mine?" Today on Community Forum, Dr. Bruce Switzer of the Renewable Resources Coalition of Alaska(RRC) explains why his group insisted the Clean Water Initiatives appear on the August ballot. Determined to save Alaska's wild salmon and clean water, learn why the RRC believes Pebble Mine will put these valuable resources at risk.

HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUESTS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, June 18, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, June 18, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: