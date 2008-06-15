The Twilight Show: June 14, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the June 14, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Trombone Shorty Gettin' Ready For the Mardi GrasOrleans & CliborneTrem RecordsTrombone ShortyCan't Get Enufa Dat Funky StuffOrleans & CliborneTrem RecordsBig James AwesomeThank God I Got THe BluesJamotBig JamesWalkin' The Back StreetsThank God I Got THe BluesJamotMichael Burkes Strange FeelingIron ManAlligatorMichael Burkes No More TearsIron ManAlligatorSmokin' Joe Kubek & Bnois KingColeman AvenueBlood BrothersAlligatorSmokin' Joe Kubek & Bnois King Bumpy RideBlood BrothersAlligatorLurrie Bell Let's Talk About LoveLet's Talk About LoveAria B.GLurrie Bell Missing YouLet's Talk About LoveAria B.GRoot DRGive Me LoveChange Our WaysBig ORoot DR Soul ShineChange Our WaysBig O