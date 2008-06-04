Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Community Forum: Clean Water Initiative revisited

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published June 4, 2008 at 11:15 AM AKDT

Dillingham, Alaska, Anti-Pebble Mine Rally - June 10, 2007 On the last Community Forum you heard from operators of the Red Dog Mine, who strongly oppose the Clean Water Initiative. This week, host Nellie Moore continues the discussion on the Clean Water Initiative with her guests, Art Hackney and David Atkinson from the Renewable Resources Coalition (RRC). The RRC is the muscle that got the Clean Water Initiative on the August ballot. Members of the the RRC oppose the proposed Pebble Mine, arguing it will put the most spectacular and abundant ecosystem in North America at risk.

MORE LINKS:

HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUESTS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, June 4, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, June 4, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
  • Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE:

  • Get Community Forum updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast
Uncategorized
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack