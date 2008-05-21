Community Forum: Red Dog Mine operators review Clean Water Initiative

NANA Regional Corporation President, Marie GreeneThis August voters will decide the fate of the Clean Water Initiative, hailed and cursed as friend and foe. Join KSKA's Community Forum as operators of the Red Dog Mine discuss how they might be impacted. Host Nellie Moore welcomes NANA Regional Corporation President, Marie Greene, NANA Development Corporation President, Helvi Sandvik and NANA Regional Development Coporation resource manager, Rose Barr as they talk about the issue.

Then mark your calendars for June 4th when supporters of the Clean Water Initiative join Nellie Moore on Community Forum to talk about why they are concerned about the impacts of mines, such as Pebble Mine.HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUESTS:

Marie Greene, president, NANA Regional Corporation

Helvi Sandvik, president, NANA Development Corporation

Rose Barr, resource manager, NANA Regional Development Coporation

LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, May 21, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, May 21, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

