The Twilight Show: May 17, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the May 17, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Steve GuygerYou're So FineRadio BluesSevernSteve Guyger Loookie HereRadio BluesSevernSteve Guyger I'm Shakin'Radio BluesSevernMike Morgan And The Crawl All Night LongStronger Every DaySevernMike Morgan And The Crawl You're The OneStronger Every DaySevernSean Costello Anytime You WantWe Can Get TogetherDelta GrooveSean Costello Same Old GameWe Can Get TogetherDelta GrooveAlbet CastigliaGodfather Of the BluesThese Are the DaysBlues LeafAlbet CastigliaBad Year BluesThese Are the DaysBlues LeafL.A Blues Alliance Title TrackWhat A LifeBABYREE RecordsL.A Blues Alliance Baby DollWhat A LifeBABYREE RecordsSugar Ray And The Bluetones The Last Words Of A FoolMy Life, My Friends, My MusicSevernSugar Ray And The Bluetones Money Takin WomanMy Life, My Friends, My MusicSevernSugar Ray And The Bluetones I Don't KnowMy Life, My Friends, My MusicSevern