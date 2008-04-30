Community Forum: Alaska wildflowers with Verna Pratt

Anchorage botanist, Verna Pratt joins host Nellie Moore. Ms. Pratt is one of the most highly respected authorities on Alaskan wildflowers. She has published several books widely available throughout Alaska today. This week on Community Forum, Verna Pratt answers your questions on identifying and using Alaska wildflowers in your garden.

HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUESTS:

Verna Pratt, local botanist and author

LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, April 30, 2008 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, April 30, 2008 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: