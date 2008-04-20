The Twilight Show: April 19, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the April 19, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Tony Furtado Stay AwhileThirteenFunzao Records Tony Furtado Fortunate SonThirteenFunzao RecordsTony Furtado The AlcoholThirteenFunzao Records Eric Bibb The Promised LandGet OnboardTelarcEric Bibb New Beal Street BluesGet OnboardTelarcMarcia Ball Party TownPeace, Love And BBQAlligatorMarcia Ball Watermelon TimePeace, Love And BBQAlligatorRoomful Of Blues New OrleansRaisin A RuckusAlligator Roomful Of Blues Life Has Been GoodRaisin A RuckusAlligatotAl Basile Go Back Home To The BluesThe TingeSweetspot Al Basile Just Wait And SeeThe TingeSweetspotBryan Lee My Baby Done Quit MeKatrina Was Her NameJustin Time Bryan Lee Why Did You Lie To MeKatrina Was Her NameJustin TimeBryan Lee Bethany JaneKatrina Was Her NameJustin Time