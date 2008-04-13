The Twilight Show: April 12, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the April 12, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Albert CollinsIcemanLive At Montreux 1992Eagle RecordsAlbert CollinsHoney HushLive At Montreux 1992Eagle RecordsAlbert CollinsLights Are OnLive At Montreux 1992Eagle RecordsAlbert CollinsIf You Love Me Like You SayLive At Montreux 1992Eagle RecordsAlbert CollinsToo Many Dirty DishesLive At Montreux 1992Eagle RecordsAlbert CollinsPut the shoe On The Other FootLive At Montreux 1992Eagle RecordsAlbert CollinsFrostyLive At Montreux 1992Eagle Records