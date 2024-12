From 1979 - 1982 KSKA held a Bluegrass Festival in Anchorage to benefit the station. Local musicians, including today's host of Traveling Music on KSKA, Shonti Elder performed at the event. At Mulcahy Field in Anchorage, The David Grisman Quartet played at KSKA's Bluegrass Festival in 1982 . Tickets were just $5.50!Click on newspaper to READ full articleClick again to ZOOM INThe Anchorage TimesSunday, July 13, 1980