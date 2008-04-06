The Twilight Show: April 5, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the April 5, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Jody Williams You Left Me In The DarkYou Left Me In The DarkEvidenceJody Williams HideoutYou Left Me In The DarkEvidence Philip WalkerLay You DownGoing Back HomeDelta GrooveRuth Brown That Train Don't Stop Here No MoreR & B = Ruth BrownBullseye BluesBB King Better Not Look DownThe Ultimate CollectionMCABB King Aint Nobody HomeThe Ultimate CollectionMCARobert Cray Bouncing BackThe Best OfMercuryRobert Cray Holding OnThe Best OfMercury