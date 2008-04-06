Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Twilight Show: April 5, 2008

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published April 6, 2008 at 2:00 AM AKDT

Here's the music playlist from the April 5, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

  • Artist Name
  • Song Title
  • Album Title
  • Label

Jody Williams You Left Me In The DarkYou Left Me In The DarkEvidenceJody Williams HideoutYou Left Me In The DarkEvidence Philip WalkerLay You DownGoing Back HomeDelta GrooveRuth Brown That Train Don't Stop Here No MoreR & B = Ruth BrownBullseye BluesBB King Better Not Look DownThe Ultimate CollectionMCABB King Aint Nobody HomeThe Ultimate CollectionMCARobert Cray Bouncing BackThe Best OfMercuryRobert Cray Holding OnThe Best OfMercury
News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack