The Twilight Show: March 22, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the March 22, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Smokin' Joe Kubek & Bnois KingFreezer BurnBlood BrothersAlligatorSmokin' Joe Kubek & Bnois KingDon't Lose My NumberBlood BrothersAlligator Smokin' Joe Kubek & Bnois KingFlame ThrowerBlood BrothersAlligatorBryan Lee Don't Bite The Hand That Feeds YouKatrina Was Her NameJustin TimeBryan Lee Bethany JaneKatrina Was Her NameJustin TimeAlvin Lee Smoking RopeSaguitarRainman RecordsAlvin Lee Midnight TrainSaguitarRainman RecordsThe Kilborn Alley Blues Band I'm SpentTear Chicago DownBlue Bella The Kilborn Alley Blues Band Crazier ThingsTear Chicago DownBlue Bella Eddie Clearwater A Good Leavin AloneWest Side StrutAlligatorEddie Clearwater Walking Through The ParkWest Side StrutAlligator Magic Slim Before You Accuse MeThe EssentialBlind PigMagic Slim Mind You Own BusinessThe EssentialBlind PigMagic Slim ThinkThe EssentialBlind Pig