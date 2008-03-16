Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Twilight Show: March 15, 2008

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 16, 2008 at 12:25 AM AKDT

Here's the music playlist from the March 15, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

  • Artist Name
  • Song Title
  • Album Title
  • Label

Lurrie Bell Let's Talk About LoveLet's Talk About LoveAria B.G Lurrie Bell Earthquake And HurricaneLet's Talk About LoveAria B.GLurrie Bell You Ought To Be AshamedLet's Talk About LoveAria B.GKo Ko Taylor Hard Pill To SwallowOld SchoolAlligator Ko Ko Taylor Bad AvenueOld SchoolAlligatorBig James Thank God I Got The BluesThank God I Got The BluesJamotBig James AwesomeThank God I Got The BluesJamotRoot Dr Keep Our Business Off The StreetsChange Our WaysBig O Root Dr Big Blue CadilacChange Our WaysBig OBetty HarrisIt's Hot In HereIntuitionEvidenceBetty HarrisStill AmazedIntuitionEvidenceSterling HarrisonYou Left The Water RunningSouth Of The Snooty FoxHacktone Sterling Harrison A Nickle And A NailSouth Of The Snooty FoxHacktone Sterling Harrison There's A Rat Loose In My HouseSouth Of The Snooty FoxHacktone
