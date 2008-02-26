KSKA, 91.9 in Girdwood

Concerned listeners in Girdwood, Alaska can be assured that FM 91.9 will soon return to the airwaves. The Girdwood translator went off this past Friday, February 22. KSKA's engineers have been in contact with Telalaska and have determined the problem is at the translator site. Friday, KSKA's contact at Alyeska informed us that there had been an avalanche close to the site and that they were working on clearing and grooming the area and that they would not be able to get us up to the site until this week. As of Tuesday, February 26 at 12:00 PM, KSKA's lead engineer was on his way to Girdwood to work on restoring our KSKA translator. To all KSKA listeners in Girdwood - we apologize for this inconvenience, thank you for your patience, and hope to rejoin you on-air very soon.