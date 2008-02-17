Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Twilight Show: February 16, 2008

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published February 16, 2008 at 9:00 PM AKST

Here's the music playlist from the Feb 16, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

  • Artist Name
  • Song Title
  • Album Title
  • Label

Emanuel Young - With Howard Glazer and the EL 34'sLucky LucyLive In DetroitRandom Chance Records Emanuel Young - With Howard Glazer and the EL 34'sThe Out Skirts Of TownLive In DetroitRandom Chance Records Emanuel Young - With Howard Glazer and the EL 34'sI Should Have Quit YouLive In DetroitRandom Chance Records Emanuel Young - With Howard Glazer and the EL 34'sGive Me Back My WigLive In DetroitRandom Chance Records Emanuel Young - With Howard Glazer and the EL 34'sOh No, My Baby Don't Want Me AnymoreLive In DetroitRandom Chance Records Emanuel Young - With Howard Glazer and the EL 34'sBack Door Man DialogLive In DetroitRandom Chance Records Emanuel Young - With Howard Glazer and the EL 34'sBack Door ManLive In DetroitRandom Chance Records Emanuel Young - With Howard Glazer and the EL 34'sTore Up Over YouLive In DetroitRandom Chance Records Emanuel Young - With Howard Glazer and the EL 34'sI'm In the MoodLive In DetroitRandom Chance Records
