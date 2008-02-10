The Twilight Show: February 9, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the Feb 9, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Little Arthur DuncanLeaving MississippiLive at Rosa's Blues LoungeDelmarkLittle Arthur DuncanPretty Girls EverywhereLive at Rosa's Blues LoungeDelmarkLittle Arthur DuncanNo Place To GoLive at Rosa's Blues LoungeDelmarkLittle Arthur Duncan Pretty ThingLive at Rosa's Blues LoungeDelmarkLittle Arthur DuncanI got Love If You Want ItLive at Rosa's Blues LoungeDelmarkLittle Arthur DuncanI Got To GoLive at Rosa's Blues LoungeDelmarkLittle Arthur DuncanLittle Red RoosterLive at Rosa's Blues LoungeDelmarkLittle Arthur DuncanYoung Fashioned WaysLive at Rosa's Blues LoungeDelmarkLittle Arthur DuncanBlues With A feelingLive at Rosa's Blues LoungeDelmarkLittle Arthur Duncan44 BluesLive at Rosa's Blues LoungeDelmarkLittle Arthur DuncanBad ReputationLive at Rosa's Blues LoungeDelmarkLittle Arthur DuncanBack DoorLive at Rosa's Blues LoungeDelmarkLittle Arthur DuncanI Got To Find My BabyLive at Rosa's Blues LoungeDelmark