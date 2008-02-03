The Twilight Show: February 2, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the Feb 2, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Web WilderTough It OutBorn to Be Wilder - LiveBlind Pig Records Web WilderStay Out of AutomobilesBorn to Be Wilder - LiveBlind Pig RecordsWeb WilderBaby Please Don't GoBorn to Be Wilder - LiveBlind Pig Records Web WilderYou Might Be Lonely For A ReasonBorn to Be Wilder - LiveBlind Pig RecordsWeb WilderOne Taste of the BaitBorn to Be Wilder - LiveBlind Pig Records Web WilderHuman CannonballBorn to Be Wilder - LiveBlind Pig Records Web WilderIf You're Looking For a FoolBorn to Be Wilder - LiveBlind Pig RecordsWeb WilderSputnikBorn to Be Wilder - LiveBlind Pig RecordsWeb WilderBig TimeBorn to Be Wilder - LiveBlind Pig Records Web WilderNo Great ShakesBorn to Be Wilder - LiveBlind Pig Records Web WilderMiss Missy From Ol' Hong KongBorn to Be Wilder - LiveBlind Pig Records Web WilderPoolsideBorn to Be Wilder - LiveBlind Pig RecordsWeb WilderHow Long Can She LastBorn to Be Wilder - LiveBlind Pig RecordsWeb WilderLouisiana HannahBorn to Be Wilder - LiveBlind Pig Records Web WilderI Just Had To LaughBorn to Be Wilder - LiveBlind Pig Records