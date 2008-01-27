KSKA signal at low power

Since this morning we have been experiencing frequent drop outs in our analog radio signal. As of 10:05 AM KSKA's main transmitter went off-air. Currently, we are utilizing a back-up transmitter at low power operation. Engineers are continuing to work at KSKA's transmitter site in Goose Bay in order to restore our full signal strength. We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for patience and thanks for staying with us. For listeners with HD radios, KSKA's HD signal appears to have been restored as of 11:00 AM.