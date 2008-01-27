Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KSKA signal at low power

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published January 27, 2008 at 4:27 PM AKST

Since this morning we have been experiencing frequent drop outs in our analog radio signal. As of 10:05 AM KSKA's main transmitter went off-air. Currently, we are utilizing a back-up transmitter at low power operation. Engineers are continuing to work at KSKA's transmitter site in Goose Bay in order to restore our full signal strength.  We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for patience and thanks for staying with us. For listeners with HD radios, KSKA's HD signal appears to have been restored as of 11:00 AM.
News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack